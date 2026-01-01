Fire guts pharmaceutical store, other shops in Taraba

A fire outbreak has razed the popular Moore Pharmaceutical Store and several other shops in the Michelin area of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, January 1, 2026, along Hamaruwa Way, where the affected shops were located within the same building.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started in the early morning hours and spread rapidly, engulfing the entire structure and destroying all items inside. As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the inferno had not been ascertained.

A staff member of Moore Pharmaceutical Store confirmed that no drugs or medical supplies were salvaged from the premises, saying the building was completely consumed by the fire.

“Not even a needle was recovered,” the staff member said.

Although no casualties were recorded, shop owners affected by the incident described it as devastating and appealed to the Taraba State Government, as well as well-meaning individuals and organisations, for urgent assistance to help them rebuild their businesses.

Some of the traders disclosed that they had taken loans to stock their shops, warning that without timely intervention, they could face serious financial hardship.

An eyewitness alleged that efforts to reach the fire service during the incident were unsuccessful, claiming that firefighters did not respond promptly to distress calls.

Residents of the area described the incident as a major loss to the community, noting that the destroyed pharmacy served as a key source of essential medicines for people living in and around the Michelin area.