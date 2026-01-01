Fire guts popular Abuja Suya Spot, destroys property

A fire outbreak fire outbreak in the early hours of New Year’s Day razed Ozyet Suya, one of Abuja’s most popular suya and food spots, destroying several shops and property estimated to be worth millions of naira.

The incident occurred at River Park Garden, where the popular restaurant is located.

Eyewitnesses said the inferno broke out shortly after the New Year celebrations, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky as traders and residents rushed to salvage whatever they could from the burning structures.

An eyewitness, who requested anonymity, told The Guardian that firefighters from both the Federal Fire Service and the FCT Fire ServiceFCT Fire Service responded promptly to distress calls and battled the flames before eventually bringing the situation under control.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by fireworks set off during the New Year celebrations.

When The Guardian visited the scene, the restaurant was completely engulfed by fire, with the structure totally razed.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities had yet to confirm the exact cause of the blaze or disclose whether there were any casualties. Investigations are expected to be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The destruction of Ozyet Suya has sparked widespread reactions, with many workers expressing shock over the loss of the beloved eatery while urging caution in the use of fireworks during festivities.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with New Year celebrations and renewed calls for stricter safety measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.