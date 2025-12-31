Firm disputes FHA claims over Gwarinpa land, alleges illegal demolition

Tulwu Integrated Ltd has rejected claims made by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) regarding alleged land encroachment at Gwarinpa Estate, describing them as “baseless” and contrary to official records.

In a statement, the company said its Managing Director, Hajia Sadiya, had no involvement in any illegal encroachment or assault on officers, contradicting a press release published by the FHA on 19 December 2025.

The FHA had claimed that Tulwu Integrated, through Sadiya, encroached on an additional 6,000 square metres of land, asserting that Savannah Suites Ltd initially held a 16,000-square-metre allocation which was later transferred to Tulwu Integrated. The Authority also alleged threats by the MD to bring down the FHA Managing Director.

Tulwu Integrated countered that the land allocation and subsequent conversion approvals were fully documented.

According to the company, FHA records show that the original 16,000-square-metre allocation to Savannah Suites was subject to survey, which later confirmed a total area of 22,017 square metres.

“We wish to put it on records and is there in all correspondonces that the FHA allocated the land to Savannah Suites & Restaurant Ltd. via a letter of allocation Ref. No. FHA/LEM/GWA. It was later assigned our firm Tulwu Integrated Ltd via a Consent Letter dated 13 March, 2013, with Ref. No. FHA/LEM/GWAII.

And the FHA approved our application for Conversion of Use from Hotel

Development to Mixed Use Development, via a letter dated 27 July 2023, with Ref. No. FHA/LEM/GWA.Il,” the company said.

The firm cited letters of allocation, consent letters, and change-of-use approvals issued by the FHA over several years, indicating legal ownership.

“After survey 20,220.482 sq metres. This is the same allocation letter signed, stamped and given to Savannah Suites & Restaurant Ltd,” the company said.

It added that the sales agreement transferring the land to Tulwu Integrated also confirmed 22,000 square metres.

The dispute escalated in May 2025 when Tulwu Integrated applied for an approval plan from the FHA. The company claims the Authority delayed issuing the necessary bills to commence development.

Two months later, Tulwu Integrated alleges that a developer, backed by FHA officials and armed police, encroached on the land, destroyed part of the fence, and began construction without notice.

Tulwu Integrated said it obtained a court injunction in July 2025, ordering all parties to maintain the status quo, pending determination of the suit (FCT/HC/B/CV/227/2025), scheduled for January 2026. Despite this, the company alleges further demolition occurred on 15 December 2025, when police officers and FHA staff removed fencing and physically assaulted Hajia Sadiya, who was reportedly pregnant.

The statement added that additional unauthorised construction occurred days later at night, prompting the company to seek further restraining orders through the courts.

Tulwu Integrated affirmed its commitment to due process, stating it would defend its legally acquired property and rights. “Our company shall deploy its energy to ensure that its rights are not trampled upon by anyone irrespective of his current position or political connections,” the statement said.

On July 7, 2025, a group of concerned employees and stakeholders at the FHA wrote a petition calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development to urgently investigate the FHA boss over allegations of corruption, abuse of office, and gross mismanagement.

The concerned staff alleged that the FHA boss had restricted access to key record rooms, where sensitive documents are reportedly tampered with to enable illegal land grabbing and the extortion of property owners.

The FHA has yet to respond publicly to Tulwu Integrated’s counterclaims.