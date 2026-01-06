Five children killed as house wall collapses in Maiduguri

No fewer than five children were killed, with one other sustaining injuries, following the collapse of a Bulumkutu house wall in the Maiduguri metropolis of Borno State.

Confirming the incident on Monday in Maiduguri, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, said the injured child is currently undergoing treatment, while investigations into the tragic incident have begun.

“Yesterday, at 8:00 p.m., we received a report through the Divisional Police Officer of Bulumkutu Division of a wall collapsing and falling on six children,” he said, stating that, unfortunately, five of the children, below the age of 16, lost their lives, while one of them sustained injuries and is currently at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.

Stressing the efforts of the police regarding the tragic incident, the ASP said, “The first action by the command is that we have immediately commenced investigation into the fence collapse and other issues surrounding the trapping of the children in Bulumkutu community.

“We also want to know if there is any act of negligence or whatever thing that surrounds it.”

He urged members of the public to maintain good structural standards when erecting buildings and to keep a close watch on their children.

He said parents and guardians are to be mindful of structural positioning, maintain good building standards, and keep eyes on their children and wards in communities.

Relatedly, on 30 July 2025, it was reported that a heavy downpour of rain collapsed eight buildings, displacing some residents in Maiduguri.