Five children killed as wall collapses in Maiduguri

No fewer than five children were killed and one other injured on Sunday night after a house wall collapsed in the Bulumkutu area of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Borno State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying the injured child is currently receiving treatment, while investigations have commenced.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, said the command received a distress report at about 8:00 p.m. through the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Bulumkutu Division.

“At about 8:00 p.m., we received a report through the Divisional Police Officer of Bulumkutu Division of a wall collapsing and falling on six children,” he said.

He added that five of the victims, all below the age of 16, died on the spot, while the sixth child sustained injuries and is being treated at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.

Daso said the police had immediately launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

“The first action by the command is that we have immediately commenced an investigation into the fence collapse and other issues surrounding the trapping of the children in Bulumkutu community,” he said.

“We also want to know if there is any act of negligence or whatever surrounds it.”

He urged members of the public to adhere to proper building standards and advised parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and wards, particularly within residential areas.

Meanwhile, the police recalled that on July 30, 2025, a heavy downpour in Maiduguri led to the collapse of eight buildings, displacing several residents.