Five drug kingpins bag 21-year jail term over Gabon, Australia-bound cocaine, opioids

Five members of international organised criminal groups (IOCG) arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in connection with the seizure of 68.9 kilogrammes of cocaine and tramadol at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, have been sentenced to a combined 21 years’ imprisonment.

The convicts, Olasupo Michael Oladimeji, Muaezee Ademola Ogunbiyi, and Sola Adegoke, were identified as leaders of one of the drug cartels.

They were arrested after NDLEA operatives intercepted 17.9 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in textile materials and local charms destined for Sydney, Australia, at the airport’s export shed on August 26, 2025.

During further investigation, officers recovered 20.5 kilogrammes of Canadian Loud (a potent strain of cannabis) from Ogunbiyi’s residence in Lekki, as well as a black Range Rover SUV (registration number RBC 459 EJ) from Adegoke’s home in Ikeja GRA.

The trio were arraigned on a five-count charge before Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on October 30, 2025.

They pleaded guilty to all charges.

Delivering judgment on October 31, Justice Kakaki sentenced each defendant to five years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine, making a total of 15 years for the three convicts.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the Range Rover SUV and a Toyota Venza car seized during the investigation to the Federal Government.

Similarly, two kingpins of another syndicate, Obunike Joseph Obichukwu and Uzorchukwu Godspower Chukwurah, were arrested after NDLEA operatives intercepted 2.60 kilogrammes of cocaine and 27.90 kilogrammes of tramadol concealed in motor spare parts bound for Gabon at the Lagos airport on July 19, 2025.

After concluding investigations, the duo were arraigned before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on a six-count charge (FHC/L/980C).

Upon their arraignment on Tuesday, November 4, both men pleaded guilty.

Following a review of the case facts, Justice Lewis-Allagoa convicted them and sentenced each to three years’ imprisonment or a fine of ₦2 million in lieu of jail time.

Additionally, the ₦4 million allegedly offered as a bribe by Obunike to NDLEA officers was ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.