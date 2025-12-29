Foundation distributes Christmas palliatives to 1,000 widows in Rivers

About 1,000 widows across three local councils in Rivers State have benefited from Christmas palliatives distributed by the Tekena ThankGod Ikpaki Foundation.

The distribution covered the nine clans of the Kirikese nation in Ogu/Bolo, Okrika and parts of Port Harcourt City local councils.

Speaking during the outreach, the Executive Director of the foundation, Tekena ThankGod Ikpaki, who is also the chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, said the three-day programme was designed to address the urgent needs of widows and other vulnerable persons, particularly at a time when many were struggling to survive.

Ikpaki said his passion for charity, especially supporting widows, motivated the initiative, adding that his actions were guided by biblical principles.

“It’s my love for people that has encouraged me to do what I’m doing here today. What I’m doing today is my heartbeat and I do it every day. Empowerment of widows is what I do always. But today we are expanding to ensure that every clan ranging from Ogu, Bolo, Isaka, Ele, Ibaka, Ogbogbo, Abuloma and all of the nine clans of Okrika is represented,” he said.

He noted that the foundation has been carrying out similar charitable activities for over 20 years and urged well-meaning individuals to show love and kindness in whatever measure they are able, stressing that Christmas celebrations are incomplete without genuine care for others.

Related News IPMAN calls for quick completion of Port Harcourt refinery revamp

“Every time you give, you have simply opened a channel to receive,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Tamunoboma Aberemieka, thanked the foundation for sponsoring the cataract surgery that restored her sight after years of blindness, saying she was identified during a previous widows’ outreach by Ikpaki.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Gladys Miebaka from Isaka community, described the gesture as a major relief during the Christmas season.

“I’m so grateful for him putting smiles on the faces of widows with these gift items. I know he has been doing this, and this time around he made it bigger. My prayer is that God keeps providing for him to reach out to more widows,” she said.

Items distributed during the outreach included rice, beans, cooking oil, chicken, onions, wrappers and other foodstuffs.