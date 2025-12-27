Foundation spreads joy in Mararaba with food, welfare outreach

The Inspire World International Foundation (IWIF) team celebrated the season of giving with its annual Christmas Food and Welfare Outreach in Mararaba community, marking its final outreach for the year. The event reached hundreds of vulnerable families and children, including people from neighboring communities, and combined food distribution, gifts, and empowerment initiatives to bring hope, dignity, and joy.

This year’s outreach was the largest IWIF event of 2025, impacting over 850 adults and children. Highlights from the outreach include: Cooked meals for 602 adults, providing individuals with a decent Christmas meal. Cooked meals and gifts for 257 children, spreading joy and festive cheer. Raw food stuff for 412 households, supporting families to prepare meals at home. Empowerment for seven women, supporting them with grinding machines, a sewing machine, grains, and cash to strengthen their small businesses and improve economic independence.

Beneficiaries included residents from Mararaba as well as neighboring communities, highlighting IWIF’s commitment to regional impact. Among the beneficiaries, a mother of three, received a sewing machine to expand her small tailoring business. “This gift has completely changed my life. I now have the tool to earn a steady income, support my family, and send my children to school.”

Co‑Founder and Executive Director of IWIF, Chris Chukwunyere noted, “this outreach is more than giving meals or gifts, it is about giving hope and creating opportunities for families to thrive. Reaching over 850 people in a single day, including families from neighboring communities, fills my heart with joy. This being our last outreach of 2025 makes it even more special, and none of this would have been possible without the generous support of our donors, friends, and family members.”

The Christmas Food and Welfare Outreach aligns with IWIF’s mission to end hunger through The ZERO Project initiative. By pairing immediate relief with long-term support for economic empowerment, IWIF ensures that community members can build sustainable livelihoods while meeting urgent needs.

For IWIF’s Co‑Founder and Director of Strategy and Coordination, Olusola Chris-Chukwunyere, “Celebrating Christmas by giving back is a powerful reminder of what collective action can achieve. Every life we touch represents a family, a community, and an extension of the society. Ending the year with this outreach is a reflection of our mission to create lasting impact. This year alone, we have fed over 3,000 people and provided foodstuff to over 2,000 households.”

This outreach underscores IWIF’s dedication to uplifting lives and building resilient communities across Nigeria.