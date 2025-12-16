FRSC decries celebrities’ recklessness, to prosecute Peller after car crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has expressed concerns over the growing trend of reckless road use among celebrities, content creators and social media influencers, warning that such behaviour endangers lives and weakens road safety efforts.



The traffic agency was reacting to the reckless driving by popular TikTok streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, who was involved in a road crash blamed on distracted driving.



According to a statement signed by the corps spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed ordered the prosecution of Pelle, following a widely circulated video showing him engaging in a live video stream while driving, an act that reportedly resulted in a crash.



Mohammed described the incident as unlawful and dangerous, noting that it could have led to loss of lives. He said the incident “serves as a grim reminder that fame does not confer immunity from the law, nor does it excuse dangerous behaviour on public roads.”

Mohammed stated that “live streaming, content creation, recording or engaging in any activity that distracts a driver while driving is a direct violation of established road traffic regulations and poses grave danger not only to the driver but to other innocent road users.” He added that such actions undermine efforts to reduce road crashes and fatalities across the country.



Consequently, the corps marshal directed the Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC to commence prosecution of the individual involved.



According to him, the charges would include “reckless driving, use of phone while driving, and distracted driving, in accordance with extant traffic laws.”

Mohammed also called on professional bodies within the entertainment industry to take responsibility for the conduct of their members. He urged actors’ guilds, entertainment associations, influencer networks and content creator communities to rein in their members and promote responsible behaviour on Nigerian roads.



Noting the influence celebrities wield, especially among young Nigerians, he warned that they “must be seen as ambassadors of safety, not symbols of recklessness.”



Issuing a warning on enforcement, Mohammed said the FRSC “will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law against any individual, celebrity or otherwise, found engaging in distracted or reckless driving.”



He stressed that “no social media content, online trend or momentary clout is worth a human life” and further reminded motorists that “public roads are not studios, stages or streaming platforms,” describing them as shared spaces governed by laws designed to preserve lives.

Recall that another TikToker, Ademola Abiodun, also known as DJ Chicken, was recently involved in multiple car crashes in Lagos.