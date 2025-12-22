Fubara urges peace, commissions Emohua–Ogbakiri–Egbelu Road

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called for peaceful coexistence among Rivers residents to guarantee the development of the state.

The governor, who spoke during the commissioning of the Emohua–Ogbakiri–Egbelu Road project, urged residents to always live in peace among themselves and with their neighbours.



He said: “We need peace, not just in Ogbakiri and Emohua. We need peace in the state so that development can be extended to all parts of Rivers State. People should learn to protect what is around them. You have a university here. We need to protect everything that is around us.

That is the only way I can come here happily and dance joyfully.” Fubara recalled the circumstances that led to the award of the contract, saying that it all happened last year, adding: “I can’t forget the circumstance we were facing at that time. We commissioned the East-West Road, Emohua-Tema Junction, and that corridor. The Ogbakiri is part of an annex to it, to Tema, Abalama, to Abonemma, and the other stretch of it that leads to Buguma. And we said it won‘t be nice that we commission this other stretch, and leave these other ones.

“And at that time, and situation that we were in, we made a promise, not just to the people of the Kalabari, but also to my dear people of Emohua and Ogbakiri in particular, that we will visit those two aspects of the road. I am happy today that we are here to commission the one that connects the Ogbakiri people. I use the word very significant because when we made the first payment for this project, it was when we had the first court judgment barring us from accessing our accounts or from the Federal Government transmitting our funds.”



The governor, while commenting on a request by the community for a bridge to connect them to mainland Port Harcourt, said: “I also have taken note of the most beautiful part of your request, connecting a bridge from the other side to this side to ease transportation inconvenience, to better the commercial life of the people and to also bring security faster to our people.

“I will go back, study the situation, look at the cost implication, and I assure you, we will get back to you as soon as possible.” On his part, Director of Administration, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., Dr Abdulaziz Isa Kaita, identified peace in operational communities as essential for the easy completion of construction projects.



According to Kaita, the road project was completed three months before the deadline stated in the contract papers.



“This project was awarded to Julius Berger on September 6, 2024 with a completion period of 18 months, which was achieved three months earlier, and with good quality,” he said, adding that it will be worthy of note that our speedy completion of this project was also attributable to the maximum cooperation we enjoyed from this peaceful community, irrespective of inconveniences suffered during this construction period.

He recalled that the Fubara-led administration was very supportive while the project lasted, saying that even when it was difficult for us to continue with our works owing to global inflation, the state government intervened, which was a huge support that enabled us to complete the project, and we thank you for this.



Kaita further said: Your Excellency, we sincerely thank you for this opportunity given to us to showcase our expertise, while we assure you of our timely completion of all on-going projects in the state.

Meanwhile, at the commissioning of the Ahoada-Omoku Road extension and dualisation, Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Peer Lubasch, said that the project was awarded to the firm in 2023, with a completion period of 18 months, which was achieved in best qualities.

Specifically, Lubasch said: “We have enjoyed the very good support from this administration even when faced with challenges of our augmentation on our Ring Road project, which was a result of global inflation. It was approved and we were brought back to the site.



He added that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc had at various times delivered ahead of deadlines a lot of projects for the people and government of Rivers State, assuring Fubara that the firm will complete all ongoing projects, especially the Ring Road that is a legacy project.



The Emohua–Ogbakiri–Egbelu Road project represents one of the most significant infrastructure undertakings in Rivers State in recent years. The road, spanning approximately 9.7 kilometres, was conceived to improve connectivity between Emohua and the riverine communities of Ogbakiri and Egbelu, linking them to the East–West Road corridor and enhancing socio-economic activities in the region.