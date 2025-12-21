Political crisis slowed governance, says Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, says the political crisis in the state slowed the pace of governance in the first 23 months of his administration.

He, however, assured the people of Bonny Kingdom that his government is repositioned now to deliver stronger and more visible development across the state.

Governor Fubara stated this on Saturday in Bonny Local Government Area during a reception organised in his honour by the Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Bonny Kingdom, His Majesty, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III (Perekule XI), and the Grand Bonny Chiefs’ Council.

The governor was in Bonny to witness the Iria Ceremony of Her Royal Highness, Queen Paula Tamunoipirinye Pepple, wife of the monarch. The colourful ceremony took place at Ikuba Square and attracted traditional rulers, chiefs and key stakeholders from the kingdom.

Addressing the monarch and chiefs in the palace, Governor Fubara described the past 23 months as turbulent, saying political instability and institutional challenges constrained his administration’s ability to deliver governance at the desired pace.

“Twenty-three months of my administration has been wahala.

The instruments meant to deliver good governance are the same ones making things difficult. It has never been our intention to deny our people the true feel of government,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Governor Fubara said his administration had recorded measurable progress in key sectors, particularly education and infrastructure. He noted that inherited projects in Bonny were yielding positive results and would be expanded.

The governor stressed that Bonny’s strategic importance as a global economic hub required a stronger and more visible presence of the Rivers State Government to complement multinational operations, especially Nigeria LNG (NLNG).

“Bonny has expanded. It needs internal roads, shore protection and more economic activities. NLNG is here, and government must also be here,” he said.

Governor Fubara announced plans to construct new internal road networks, implement shoreline protection projects to address erosion and roll out initiatives to stimulate local economic activities.

“Before the end of the first quarter of 2026, you will see and feel the presence of the Rivers State Government in Bonny,” he assured.

The governor expressed appreciation to King Edward Pepple III for his patience, support and steadfastness during what he described as the most difficult period of his administration.

“Our relationship is not based on benefits but on sincerity and mutual respect. No matter what happens, I will continue to stand with you,” he said.

Governor Fubara also accepted the traditional honour conferred on him as Amaopu Senibo of Grand Bonny, describing it as a call to greater service to the people of Bonny and Rivers State.

“Chieftaincy is a sign of responsibility. It is a call to duty to Bonny and Rivers State, and I will not let you down,” he pledged.

Governor Fubara praised the leadership style of King Edward Pepple III, recalling the monarch’s emphasis on service, humility and legacy.

“Leadership is about what people will remember you for. While you are alive, live well so people will speak well of you,” the governor noted.

In his remarks, King Edward Pepple III said the reception was organised to take advantage of the governor’s presence in Bonny for the Iria Ceremony of the queen, urging him to follow up on the concerns and requests presented by the Bonny Council of Chiefs.

“This is not a normal session, and we expect follow-up,” the monarch said.

The king disclosed that the council had resolved to honour the governor with the highest traditional honour of the ancient kingdom.

In his address, the chairman of the Grand Bonny Chiefs’ Council, Se-Alabo Lt. Col. (rtd.) Dagogo Soala Wilcox, commended the governor for appointing sons and daughters of Ibani extraction into key positions in his administration and outlined areas requiring urgent state intervention to give Bonny residents a stronger sense of belonging.