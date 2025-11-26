Group demands urgent rearming of troops, prosecution of terror financiers

Following the recent brutal assassination of Brig-Gen Musa Uba and his valiant soldiers in Borno State, a group called Prayer and Support 4 the Nigerian Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies (PSNAFSA) has called for the rearming of troops.

The group, in a statement by its convener, Mary Abayomi Fatile, noted that the profound loss underscored the urgent need for a unified national response.

“While the nation rightly celebrates the miraculous release of kidnapped students and worshippers, this triumph is tragically eclipsed by the sacrifice of these patriots who paid for our collective security with their lives.

“These fallen heroes were not merely soldiers; they were fathers, brothers, and husbands, whose deaths have left a devastating void in homes and communities across the nation.

“In the face of this escalating crisis, PSNAFSA demands that the Federal Government acts immediately and decisively to equip our troops with the state-of-the-art tools, platforms and logistical support required for total battlefield dominance,” he stated.

PSNAFSA also called on every Nigerian to stand with the Armed Forces and other security agencies through prayers, cooperation, and moral support, recognising that security is a shared duty that requires every citizen to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activity.

The group also urged the media to exercise supreme national responsibility by stopping the provision of the oxygen of publicity that emboldens insurgents and bandits, as amplifying their atrocities only fuels their reign of terror.

It reaffirmed its iron-clad commitment to continuous intercession and fierce advocacy for our security agencies.

“Enough is enough. The protection of Nigerian lives must be the supreme and non-negotiable national priority, transcending all political agendas. The time for decisive action is now,” it added.