Gunmen abduct family of four in Kogi community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted four members of a family during a midnight raid in Zone 12 of Zango community, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Guardian reports that Zango is a satellite community within the Lokoja metropolis, the Kogi State capital.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said the attackers struck late at night, throwing the community into panic.

“We were invaded last night. Regrettably, four individuals, including women and children, were abducted during the invasion,” the source said.

According to the resident, the intervention of local security operatives led to the discovery of two of the abducted victims, who were later abandoned by the gunmen.

“The intervention of local security led to the discovery of two of the victims abandoned by the gunmen. An old woman and a two-year-old child were discovered in the bush this morning,” the source added.

The resident further disclosed that security agencies have commenced a manhunt for the kidnappers.

Another resident described the incident as traumatic, saying the community was gripped by fear throughout the night.

“We couldn’t sleep last night till this morning. The whole community was under siege. The police and the army responded to the attack, but they came rather late after the gunmen escaped with their victims into an unknown destination,” the resident said.

Reports from residents indicated that the gunmen stormed a newly completed house in the area. Some accounts claimed the attackers abducted a woman and her son, while other reports alleged that a man and his son were taken.

As of the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP William Ovye, had yet to react to the incident, as calls to his phone lines were not accessible.