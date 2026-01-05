Gunmen kill seven in Plateau, troops neutralise five terrorists

• Road crash claims five, injures 13

No fewer than seven persons were killed on Friday night when gunmen attacked Bong Village in Doemak District of Qua’an Pan Local Council of Plateau State.

The attackers were said to have stormed the community while residents were asleep, launching a house-to-house assault that left several people injured, while others were reported missing. The injured victims were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Director of Press and Publicity to the Chairman of Qua’an Pan Local Council, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus, confirmed the attack, but said he could not immediately give a definitive casualty figure.

The Defence Headquarters also confirmed the incident, adding that troops of the Nigerian Army, under Operation Enduring Peace of the 3 Division, Rukuba Barracks, Jos, neutralised five terrorists in a separate operation in a remote community in Wase Local Council of the state.

Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, Major Samson Zhakom, confirmed the development but advised journalists to rely on official statements issued by the affected local government authorities.

Meanwhile, five persons have been confirmed dead and 13 others injured in a road accident that occurred at Zangzat Roundabout in Langtang, Langtang North Local Council, in the early hours of yesterday.

The crash involved a trailer conveying marketers from Shendam to Jos through Langtang and occurred at about 3:00 a.m. The Executive Chairman of Langtang North Local Council, Pirfa Jingfa Tyem, said preliminary findings showed that the accident involved a Plateau State-registered vehicle with number plate JJN 383 YZ and was caused by speeding and overloading.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Langtang. According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kum Precious Yakubu, the council chairman directed officials to visit the accident scene and the hospital to assess the situation and sympathise with the victims.

Tyem expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery, noting that the incident highlighted the dangers of reckless driving and disregard for road safety regulations.

He called on the Federal Road Safety Corps to intensify road safety sensitisation and enforcement at markets, motor parks and major transit routes within the local council to reduce traffic accidents.

The council also urged drivers, transporters, marketers and commuters to obey speed limits, avoid overloading and prioritise safety, reaffirming its commitment to working with relevant agencies to safeguard lives and promote road safety in the area.