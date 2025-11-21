Ijebu-Ode gears up for Detty December 

Preparations are in top gear as organisers of the inaugural Ijebu Shutdown Party brace up for the much anticipated entertainment event.

The shut down party, slated for Saturday, December 20, 2025, is to position Ijebu as a recognised destination for premium entertainment and youth tourism during the festive period.

Team Lead of the event, Toyosola Amuludun, also known as Tall Dreaded Guy, while speaking with journalists, said: “We want to create an end-of-year culture that brings people home, attracts new faces, and puts our city firmly on the entertainment map.

“This isn’t just a party; it’s a full-blown experience that will define how December feels in Ijebu.”

Amuludun said that the event themed “The Wonderland Experience,” is to redefine nightlife in the ancient city by blending music, art, fashion, and youth culture into a single festive celebration.

According to the organisers, the event is targeted at students, creatives, nightlife lovers, and young professionals across Ogun State, Lagos, and neighbouring regions, adding that the festival-style event will draw over 2,000 attendees, including performers, influencers, DJs, and fashion enthusiasts from across the South-West.