Ijebu-Ode to host inaugural Detty December event

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, is set to join Nigeria’s Detty December circuit as organisers announce plans for the maiden edition of the Ijebu Shutdown Party, aimed at positioning the city as a prime destination for premium entertainment and youth tourism during the festive season.

Briefing journalists, the Team Lead of the event, Toyosola Amuludun, said the party, scheduled for Saturday, December 20, 2025, would be more than a social gathering, describing it as “a full-blown experience that will define how December feels in Ijebu.”

Amuludun, popularly known as the Tall Dreaded Guy, said the goal was to create an annual end-of-year culture that brings residents and indigenes home, attracts visitors, and places Ijebu-Ode on the national entertainment map.

With the theme “The Wonderland Experience,” the event is designed to redefine nightlife in the ancient city by blending music, art, fashion and youth culture into a single festive celebration. It targets students, creatives, nightlife enthusiasts and young professionals across Ogun State, Lagos and neighbouring regions.

According to the organisers, the festival-style event is expected to attract over 2,000 attendees, including performers, DJs, influencers and fashion enthusiasts from across the South-West.

Key features of the Wonderland Experience include immersive stage and lighting design, interactive games, a curated festival marketplace and cinematic photo zones.

The initiative is also projected to boost local commerce by driving patronage for restaurants, lounges, transport operators, fashion vendors and beauty businesses.

Amuludun said the Ijebu Shutdown Party is poised to usher in a new era of nightlife and cultural celebration in the region.