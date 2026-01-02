Imo Commissioner of Police assures residents of improved security in 2026

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has assured residents of a strengthened security strategy aimed at protecting lives and property across the state in 2026.

Danjuma made the pledge in a New Year statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye.

He extended New Year greetings to residents of Imo State and Nigerians, wishing them peace, good health and progress, while urging continued cooperation with security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality.

According to the statement, the commissioner described the New Year as a period of renewed hope and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to proactive, intelligence-driven policing and strong community partnership to enhance public safety.

Danjuma commended residents for their cooperation with security agencies and praised officers and men of the command for their dedication, resilience and professionalism, appealing for sustained collaboration.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, law-abiding and security-conscious, and to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the police emergency line.

The police chief also called on parents, community leaders and institutions to promote peaceful coexistence and discourage criminality, while reaffirming the command’s commitment to professionalism, respect for human rights and public safety throughout 2026.