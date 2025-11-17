Imo police to arraign five men for alleged brutalisation of married woman

Imo State Police Command has concluded arrangements for the arraignment of five men who brutalised a woman, Mrs. Ndudiamaka Agu, in Emekuku, Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

A viral video, which has been circulating for more than a week, shows how the men allegedly manhandled the woman, including lifting and throwing her heavily against a building wall, leading to public outcry.

The men were said to have approached Agu unexpectedly in her marital home and attacked her because she was suspected of cooperating with some policemen during their visit to carry out an investigation in the community.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the spokesperson for the command, Henry Okoye, regretted that one of the men had run away, stating that the police were in pursuit of him to arrest him.

The statement disclosed that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Aboki Danjuma, had assured that justice would be served in the matter.

Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said: “The Imo State Police Command wishes to provide an update on the investigation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, into the viral video showing Mrs. Agu Ndididamaka being assaulted in Emekuku, Owerri North LGA. In furtherance of the CP’s directive for swift action, operatives of the X-Squad Unit have arrested five suspects linked to the barbaric assault.

The arrested suspects are Onyekachi Njoku, 40 years ‘m’; Chiazor Osuji, 45 years ‘m’; Chukwuma Iwuala, 46 years ‘m’; Eugene Njoku, ‘m’; Njoku Emmanuel, 35 years ‘m’ all of Uboegbelu in Emekuku in Owerri North LGA.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) disclosed, “All five suspects have made confessional statements admitting their roles in the attack.

Meanwhile, the sixth suspect, identified as Onyedikachi Njoku, is still at large, and operatives are intensifying efforts to apprehend him.”

On the extent reached to take the suspects to the court, he explained: “The Commissioner of Police condemns the assault in its entirety and reaffirms that intimidation of citizens who lawfully cooperate with the Police will not be tolerated. The arrested suspects will be arraigned in court soon with the appropriate criminal charges.”

The Guardian recalled that soon after the men assaulted Agu, many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) took up the matter, escalating that the suspects must be apprehended, arraigned, and justice served.

In other news, a drug trafficking cartel has reportedly abandoned two Sienna buses conveying one thousand four hundred and fifty-five kilograms (1,455kg) of cannabis along the Okhokho-ISI community route in the Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

They were forced to abandon the Sienna buses and flee after a hot chase by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo State Command.

Mitchell Ofoyeju, Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin on Monday.