Insecurity: COAS to enhance army intel, cyber operations

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Waidi Shaibu, has promised to enhance the army’s capabilities in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance as well as in cyber operations.



He spoke at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Chief of Army Staff yearly Conference in Lagos.



The COAS said the decision followed the intelligence brief as well as the update received on Nigerian Army operations during the conference, which affirmed that the army’s operating environment is increasingly becoming more complex.



“This evolving threat spectrum necessitates that we enhance our capabilities in intelligence, surveillance,

target acquisition and reconnaissance as well as in cyber operations.



“In addition, our regional dynamics with the attendant instability, coupled with the global shifts in the character of warfare, requires that we continuously learn, adapt and innovate at all levels,” he said.



He also said the Nigerian Army would immediately begin to rejig its training, operations and other administrative and logistics concerns to further align with his command philosophy



This, he said, aims to advance the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force capable of decisively discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

The COAS also disclosed plans for a total

overhaul of army training school curricula to ensure realistic training that directly influences operational outcomes.



“To this end, Army Headquarters, through its Department of Training, will drive mission-specific and focused training while carrying out a holistic review of the training in all Nigerian Army schools.

More emphasis will also be placed on the training and employment of our Special Forces and Army Aviation among others, to achieve our desired operational outcomes.



“In a nutshell, we shall be making radical but informed changes to our training and operational activities in the coming year with deliberate intervention in the training needs of the Special Forces School to optimally conduct its training,” he said.



He also pledged to leverage the timely interventions of the country’s political leadership for the military’s hardware and software procurement, as well as advance the promotion of a culture of innovation and technological integration at all levels.



On the issue of welfare, the COAS pledged to build on the efforts of past Chiefs of Army Staff in addressing the crisis of accommodation shortages.



Gleaning from the presentation by the Chief of Logistics (Army), he stressed that efforts in this regard should be evident for all to see.



“I have directed that all ongoing residential accommodation projects in the Nigerian Army be completed in good time and allocated to personnel, while new ones are to be initiated across barracks in all the Divisions.



“As a stopgap measure, the Nigerian Army will be investing in a more comprehensive spread of renovation works in all our barracks. With these ongoing efforts aimed at alleviating the existing accommodation shortfalls, we will continue to strike a balance by also securing post-service housing for our soldiers.”



He expressed gratitude of the Nigerian Army to President Bola Tinubu for his sustained support to the Army.



The COAS assured the President and the entire nation of the Army’s commitment to the defence and security of the country, and reaffirmed the unalloyed loyalty of the entire Nigerian Army to him for his unflinching and sustained support to the Nigerian Army.