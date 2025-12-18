Insecurity: Edo CP commissions ultra modern police post at UBTH

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has commissioned the new University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Police Post to boost security in the area.



He performed the commissioning with the Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. (Mrs) Idia Ize-Iyamu amid cheers.

Agbonika, who lauded the UBTH management for the initiative, stating that the new police post would significantly enhance the security architecture of the hospital and its environs, pledged the commitment of the police force to maintaining law and order within the UBTH and UNIBEN community.

On her part, Ize-Iyamu emphasised that the fully equipped police post is a significant step towards enhancing security within the hospital that serves a large population.



She highlighted the importance of a secure environment for emergency response, clinical services, staff confidence, and public trust.

Ize-Iyamu noted that the commissioned police post is the first of its kind in the hospital, complete with furnishings and a dedicated solar power installation.



“As a tertiary healthcare institution operating round the clock, UBTH serves a large population of patients, staff, students, and visitors.

A secure environment is therefore essential for effective emergency response, uninterrupted clinical services, staff confidence, and public trust.

“The Police Post being commissioned today is the first of its kind within our hospital. It is purpose-built, comprehensively furnished, and powered by a dedicated solar installation to forestall power outages, ensuring continuous operations. The facility is further equipped with air-conditioning systems, refrigeration units and other essential infrastructure required for effective policing and rapid response,” Ize-Iyamu said.



The CMD further expressed commitment to sustained collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in maintaining peace and order within the hospital environment, saying: “A secure hospital environment directly supports clinical excellence by guaranteeing uninterrupted access to emergency and critical care.”

Meanwhile, the event culminated in a tour of the new police post, with attendees expressing satisfaction with the facilities and equipment provided.



Dignitaries, who graced the event, include the wife of Edo State Commissioner of Police and Chairperson of POWA, Helen Agbonika; Edo State Commissioner of Public Safety and Security. Festus Ebea; the state Commissioner for Works, Felix Akhabue; Area Commander of Ekiadolor, ACP Umar Garba; DPO, Ugbowo Police Station, CSP Kolawole Aremu; President, Aiguobasinmwin Movement Worldwide, Iyamu Osaro, among others.