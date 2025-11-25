Police burst armed robbery, kidnapping syndicate in Delta

Delta State Police Command has arrested a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate that has long terrorised residents along the Asaba/Benin corridor and adjoining communities.

Spokesperson for the command, Bright Edafe, disclosed that the operation was initiated by a distress call about 6.30am on November 23, 2025, reporting a robbery in progress around the Dustbin/Mango Tree axis of the Asaba/Benin Expressway.

Edafe said the Commander of the Eagle Net Special Squad, SP Danyaya Inusa, responded swiftly and mobilised surveillance operatives who teamed up with personnel of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service led by DSP Abu Joshua.

However, what began as a rescue response quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, as the armed gang ambushed the operatives with “sporadic gunfire,” prompting the team to engage with “controlled precision” before overpowering the criminals and forcing them to flee.

“A hot pursuit ensued, leading to the arrest of three suspects, Oghenemaro Martins, 25, Tarebi Miracle Ogbada, 22, and Okorie James Kalu, 19.

“During the chase, the suspects abandoned a black bag that later became a crucial piece of evidence. Inside were an English-made Beretta pistol, a locally fabricated pistol, four live 9mm rounds, HP laptop, many phones, a PS5 game console, jewellery and other items linked to earlier robbery victims around the Okpanam/Asaba axis,” Edafe said.

He mentioned that the recovery established a clear chain of evidence tying the suspects to multiple violent attacks under investigation.

All three suspects are in custody, while investigators continue to profile their network and possible involvement in kidnappings reported along the expressway.

In a separate operation barely 24 hours later, the command intensified its crackdown on cult activities, arresting three suspected members of the Aye confraternity in Sapele and Oghara.

Edafe disclosed that the police acted on credible intelligence, and operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), led by ASP Julius Robinson, conducted coordinated raids about 5.30am on November 24, 2025.

The team apprehended Miracle Umukoro, 52, MudiagaUkavwe, 31, and Solomon Oghoro (a.k.a. Spartan), 30, who were found with a pump-action gun, six live cartridges, a cutlass, and a Toyota Sienna minivan (registration number LSR 621 JW) allegedly used for surveillance and operational movement.

He hinted that the arrests marked a critical step in disrupting cult activities that fuelled killings, extortion and armed clashes in the Sapele/Oghara axis.

According to him, the exhibits have been logged, while an investigation is underway to track down additional members and dismantle the syndicate’s operational structure.