Lagos Blue Line increases daily trips to 54 for Wizkid concert

Lagos Blue Line train heads to Mile 2 Terminal during its commercial launch. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei / AFP

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line will operate an expanded train schedule on Sunday, 28 December 2025, to support passenger movement for Wizkid’s “G.O.A.T: The Greatest Of All Time Experience” concert at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), according to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

In a notice shared on its official X account, LAMATA said the Blue Line will increase services from its regular 22 Sunday trips to 54 train trips for the day.

The enhanced operations will run at 30-minute intervals between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. to accommodate increased passenger demand linked to the concert.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, 28 December, and end at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, 29 December 2025.

LAMATA said normal weekday operations on the Blue Line, comprising 90 daily train trips from 6:30 a.m., will resume on Monday.

The LRMT Blue Line, which runs between Marina and Mile 2 along the Badagry corridor, has become a key component of Lagos State’s public transport system.

Passenger services on the first phase of the line were officially launched in September 2023, following its inauguration by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The expanded service for the Wizkid concert builds on earlier operational adjustments made by LAMATA since the rail line became fully electric.

In October 2023, the authority announced a transition from diesel to electric-powered operations, a move that enabled a significant increase in daily train trips.

At the time, LAMATA said the number of trips would rise from 12 to 54, with a longer-term target of further increases as additional train sets were deployed.

LAMATA’s Managing Director, Abimbola Akinajo, said during the electrification phase that temporary service suspensions were necessary to ensure passenger safety while power systems were tested.

The switch to electricity, she said, was designed to support higher service frequency and increased passenger capacity.

Since the start of operations, the Blue Line has recorded steady passenger usage. LAMATA previously said the rail service had transported more than 80,000 passengers in its early months, with projections indicating higher daily passenger volumes as services expanded and public awareness increased.

The decision to run additional trips for the concert reflects a pattern of transport planning around major events in Lagos, particularly those held on Lagos Island, where road congestion is common during large gatherings.

Tafawa Balewa Square regularly hosts national and cultural events, often requiring coordinated traffic and public transport arrangements.

LAMATA did not announce any changes to fares or station access arrangements for the concert period. Passengers are expected to use existing stations along the Blue Line corridor under normal operating conditions.