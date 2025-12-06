guardin-logo

Lagos deputy governor urges proper parenting, women empowerment

By : Cleopatra Eki

Date: 6 December 2025 3:08am WAT

Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has called for stronger parenting, deeper community engagement, and sustained empowerment of women as critical pillars of national development.
 
He made the call at the 20th Anniversary Seminar of the Cosmopolitan Women Club, held in Lagos.  Hamzat said responsible parenting must remain a national priority as social, behavioural, and economic challenges continue to affect communities.

“Every strong nation stands on the foundation of families that nurture values, character, and responsibility,” he said. “Good parenting is a collective responsibility, and we must guide our children with discipline, love, and moral clarity.”
 
He added that empowering women is central to building stable homes and safer communities.

