Lagos lawmaker Yishawu launches 50% discount food market

Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu (GOY), has launched a 50 per cent discount food market to support residents during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The initiative, held on Saturday in the constituency, saw the sale of essential food items at heavily subsidised rates, with some products discounted by more than 50 per cent. Items made available included rice, beans, gari, yams, palm oil, eggs, bread, meat, chicken, fish and Indomie noodles, while buyers also received free pepper mixes to help families prepare meals.

Speaking at the event, Yishawu explained that the discount market was part of his ongoing social intervention programmes aimed at easing the economic burden on residents, especially during the festive season.

“We run several programmes in our constituency, ranging from education and digital training to entrepreneurship. Considering the festive season, we decided to reach out to our people by bringing down the prices of staple food items they really need,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, over 10,000 food items were made available, with each buyer allowed to purchase up to five items to ensure wider access. He added that residents were free to combine different food categories to meet their household needs.

Yishawu noted that although the initiative was introduced for the first time, plans were underway to make it a regular feature during festive periods. He cited the sustainability of past programmes, including a free school bus scheme that has been running for over five years, as evidence of his commitment to continuity.

On participation, the lawmaker stressed that the programme was non-partisan. “Nobody was asked for a party card. We represent everybody in this constituency. We reached out through SMS, billboards, flyers and social media over several weeks,” he said.

He added that voter registration cards were used solely to identify residents within the constituency, encouraging eligible citizens to view voter registration as a civic responsibility.

The initiative drew commendation from local government officials and political leaders. Chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Bola Oladunjoye, described the programme as timely and impactful, noting that “every saving counts” for families amid rising food prices.

Similarly, the Executive Chairman of Iru/Victoria Island LCDA, Mrs Aminat, applauded Yishawu for consistently providing relief to constituents, adding that the discount market would enable residents to enjoy cheaper food items during the festivities.

Residents who benefited from the market also expressed appreciation. One buyer described the prices as “amazingly low” and said the initiative would help less-privileged families enjoy the festive season.

With large crowds still trooping in hours after the programme began, Yishawu assured residents that sufficient supplies had been prepared to meet demand, reaffirming his commitment to initiatives that bring relief and support to his constituents.