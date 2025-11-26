Lagos police suspend Oregun Egungun festival over security concerns

The Lagos State Police Command has suspended an Egungun festival scheduled to hold in the Oregun area on Friday and Saturday, citing security concerns and the circulation of materials deemed capable of inciting fear among residents.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said several individuals had been arrested in connection with posters and social media messages warning residents to restrict their movements during the festival. The suspects, who allegedly operated under the name “Oje Parapo of Oregun,” were accused of distributing handbills that infringed on the rights of residents and threatened public order.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has therefore ordered an immediate suspension of the festival scheduled for November 27 and 28, 2025,” the statement said. “He warned that the command would not tolerate any activity capable of breaching public peace, threatening safety, or disrupting law and order in the state.”

The police said the actions of the group were capable of creating panic, adding that no cultural event or gathering that could heighten tension or pose risks to residents would be allowed to proceed.

The command referenced a similar incident on 23 November in Mafoluku, Oshodi, where 12 individuals were arrested for circulating provocative publications. All suspects from both cases are undergoing investigation and will be charged upon the conclusion of inquiries.

Reaffirming the suspension, CP Jimoh directed the Oje Parapo group to halt any preparations for the event, insisting that the police could not guarantee security for the gathering. He described the apprehension already caused among residents as unacceptable and warned that attempts to undermine public peace would attract legal consequences.

The command urged residents to go about their lawful activities without fear, assuring continued efforts to maintain public safety and protect lives and property.