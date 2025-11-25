Police arrest 56 suspects, recover nine exotic cars, rifles

To deploy more officers to schools, worship places

Lagos State Police Command has arrested 56 suspects for various crimes in the last month across the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Jimoh Olohundare, while presenting comprehensive operational achievements of the Lagos State Police Command for the month of November 2025, said the Command recorded major breakthroughs through intelligence-led operations, targeted at raids, sustained surveillance, and prompt and proactive tactical responses.

The Command, however, recovered 10 vehicles stolen and one motorcycle removed from the park, fraudulent conversion, and smuggling.

In addition, the officers arrested suspected armed robbers involved in conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery, stealing, assault occasioning harm, and threats to life.

The Command said it had recovered six firearms, including locally made pistols, cut-to-size guns, a single cut-to-size barrel gun, multiple live cartridges, dangerous weapons, such as a machete, a battle axe, and an assault dagger, as well as Nigerian military camouflage, charms, and fake currency valued at four thousand dollars.

The Command also recovered fake $4,000, a white Toyota Hilux with registration number KTU 940 JR.

It was revealed that the vehicle had been hired and used in obtaining under false pretence.

A white Range Rover Short SUV was secured in police custody after the individual last seen driving it could not be identified by the registered owner.

A black Toyota Land Cruiser intercepted for lacking valid Customs documentation and suspected to be illegally brought into the country was also recovered.

A Silver Lexus GX 460 SUV was retrieved following an investigation that the person entrusted with the vehicle disposed it without the owner’s consent.

A silver Honda CR-V was recovered from a criminal syndicate known for snatching vehicles at gunpoint in various states like Edo, Ogun and Lagos and as a grey Toyota Corolla SMK 437 HV was found abandoned in a secluded location and suspected to have been recently stolen.

A wine Toyota Corolla LSD 887 JJ was retrieved after the arrest of suspects connected to an interstate vehicle-snatching gang while an ash Lexus ES350 was recovered after intelligence confirmed it had been fraudulently obtained and transferred by a criminal syndicate.

A Toyota Highlander 2011 Ash Colour was recovered during coordinated operations targeting suspected stolen vehicles, and a Boxer Bajaj Motorcycle KTU 310 QN was intercepted after surveillance revealed suspicious movement linked to criminal activity.

The CP said: “These items were seized during intelligence-driven operations aimed at neutralising gangs responsible for violent crimes and coordinated attacks in different parts of Lagos State.

“The recovery of these weapons and materials significantly disrupts the capabilities of criminal groups and enhances the overall security landscape of the state.

“Multiple suspects arrested during the month are currently assisting investigations.”

“We are deploying officers to worship places and schools and strengthen security ahead of Detty December.”

The CP said the achievements were a testament to the Command’s sustained November strategy aimed at dismantling criminal gangs, intercepting stolen property, removing illegal firearms from circulation, and strengthening public safety across Lagos State.