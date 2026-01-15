LASTMA arrests tanker driver over motorcyclist, passenger deaths in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has arrested the driver of an empty Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker following a tragic road traffic incident that resulted in the deaths of a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger at Pokia Junction, inward Araga, along the Epe–Ijebu Road, Epe, Lagos.

Preliminary findings revealed that the commercial motorcyclist, who was carrying male passenger, was illegally travelling in the wrong direction, violating traffic laws when he was hit by the speeding empty PMS tanker.

The impact was fatal, leading to the immediate deaths of both the rider and his passenger.

In a statement by the Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA operatives quickly responded to the scene of the incident.

The tanker driver was promptly arrested and the area was secured to prevent further accidents and ensure public safety.

Relevant security agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), were notified following emergency response protocols.

The remains of the deceased motorcyclist and his passenger along with the tanker driver, were handed over to officers of the Nigeria Police Force at the Noforija Police Division for a thorough investigation and appropriate legal action.

To clear the road and prevent congestion, LASTMA officials removed the tanker from the carriageway to allow smooth traffic flow in the affected area.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, describing the incident as a tragic reminder of the consequences of disobeying traffic laws.

Giwa cautioned commercial motorcyclists and all road users against violating traffic regulations, especially one-way driving and engaging in reckless behaviour with larger vehicles.

He reiterated the commitment of the Lagos State Government to enforcing traffic laws to protect lives and property, urging all road users to drive responsibly and comply with traffic regulations.

LASTMA urged the public to view traffic laws as essential safeguards to protect lives and promote safety on Lagos roads.

Photo and caption: Incident scene