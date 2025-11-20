LASTMA rescues baby in multiple vehicle collision at Otedola bridge

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has rescued an eight-month-old infant at the scene of a multiple-vehicle collision at the Otedola bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

LASTMA also said that no fewer than four pedestrians sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident.

A statement by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, said that the accident, which also involved four vehicles, occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

He gave the vehicles as: Hydra truck (APP 261 FA), an LT commercial bus (EPE 574 YC), a Ford vehicle (GG 283 XQ) and an unregistered Mark flat-body truck.

According to him, preliminary findings by security personnel showed that the four severely injured pedestrians, one of whom bore an eight-month-old baby securely strapped to her back, were attempting to traverse the expressway when the LT commercial bus rammed into them.

He stated that the commercial bus was travelling at high speed when the accident occurred.

The impact, Taofiq claimed, led to a secondary chain collision involving three other vehicles.

He stated that the infant was unhurt despite the accident, while the remaining victims were stabilised and conveyed to the Lagos State Accident & Emergency Centre by Tollgate for urgent medical intervention.

The LASTMA director lauded the effort of the Alausa Police Station for its operational support throughout the rescue effort.

The statement added: “Additionally, all wrecked vehicles were meticulously cleared from the roadway by LASTMA personnel, thereby reinstating unhindered vehicular movement inward Tollgate and forestalling prolonged congestion along the heavily trafficked corridor.”

He emphasised that the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, sympathised with the injured victims and extended his sincere wishes for their swift recovery.

He also admonished pedestrians to make use of the bridges provided by the government for their own safety.

The Guardian reports that accidents on the Otedola Bridge, which connects Lagos to the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, is common. In March 2025, a gas-laden tanker overturned on the bridge, igniting a fire that quickly spread to nearby structures and vehicles. The inferno destroyed a church, a bungalow, and no fewer than four cars, according to fire authorities.

While early reports suggested there were no casualties, later updates from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that two people had died and five others were injured in what became a multiple-vehicle crash triggered by a mechanical failure. Authorities said that brake failure in one of the heavy vehicles involved—believed to be the tanker—was the root cause.

Just a month later, in April 2025, another accident occurred on or near the bridge. A red salon car lost control, reportedly struck another vehicle, and then veered off the bridge entirely. The driver and three passengers were rescued by emergency teams; all sustained varying degrees of injury.

In January 2025, four articulated trucks reportedly collided on the bridge, an event blamed on reckless driving. One man died after being trapped under one of the vehicles, and three others were taken to hospital for treatment.