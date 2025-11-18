LAWMA intensifies crackdown on illegal dumping across Lagos

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has reinforced its enforcement operations across the state, targeting indiscriminate dumping, black spots, and persistent environmental violations that threaten public health and urban resilience.

Speaking on the authority’s latest actions, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, acknowledged the waste management challenges experienced in some areas of the state.

He noted that the authority remained firmly committed to ending all forms of reckless disposal habits.

He said: “The state’s coastal geography makes enforcement very important, to prevent environmental hazards. A bag of refuse tossed into a drain anywhere in the metropolis does not disappear. It blocks culverts, worsens flooding, exposes households to contaminated water, and sends plastics and debris into our canals and lagoon systems. Illegal dumping has consequences far beyond the act itself.”

He revealed that LAWMA has moved from episodic crackdowns to a steady, intelligence-driven enforcement model that links surveillance, community reporting, and swift prosecution.According to him, the authority has intensified far-reaching enforcement campaigns across the state to stamp out all forms of indiscriminate waste dumping, arresting and prosecuting recalcitrant offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Enforcement is central to our mission. Lagos cannot achieve a clean, flood-resilient city without consequences for illegal dumping and non-compliance. We are acting decisively to ensure there is no room for environmental infractions,” he said.

He assured that the authority would continue to work with Private Sector Partnership (PSP) operators, providing backup services, especially in areas that need urgent attention, adding that the state government is poised to assist PSPs to recapitalise, ensuring optimal performance.

In a related development, LAWMA has announced the successful evacuation and enforcement operation recently carried out at a notorious black spot in Somolu Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The LAWMA boss explained that the authority has fully cleared the accumulated waste at the location, which had long served as a dumping hotspot, while partnering with Somolu LCDA, Bariga LCDA, and the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) to secure the site and launch night and early-morning patrols.

He said: “Several offenders have already been apprehended, with commercial tricycle operators featuring prominently among those caught dumping illegally. This shows that advocacy and enforcement must be continuous and backed by real-time surveillance.”

The chairmen of Somolu LCDA and Bariga LCDA have pledged strong collaboration with LAWMA, assuring sustained advocacy and strict enforcement in line with the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources’ call for LGAs and LCDAs to take full ownership of waste management in their jurisdictions.

To deepen public education, he said LAWMA has intensified its radio programmes and social media engagements, sensitising residents on recycling, proper waste disposal, the role of PSP operators, and penalties for environmental infractions.

The LAWMA boss stressed that environmental protection could not be left entirely to the government, urging residents to support the authority’s efforts by acquiring covered waste bins for their premises, avoiding indiscriminate waste dumping and cart pushers, and patronising assigned PSP operators.

He added that the authority would continue to collaborate with traditional rulers, market leaders, residents’ associations, and key stakeholders in the drive to curb environmental abuse, appealing to residents to report any suspicious waste movement.

“While enforcement is our duty, voluntary compliance is what will secure the future. Lagosians must embrace responsible waste disposal, because a polluted environment eventually harms everyone. Cleanliness is a shared responsibility,” he said.