Leaders urge peace, trust rebuilding amid rising insecurity 

National faith and civic leaders have warned that Nigeria’s growing polarisation and erosion of trust pose a direct threat to national stability, urging citizens and institutions to commit to deliberate bridge building to protect the country’s fragile unity.



Speaking at the UFUK Dialogue Ninth International Conference on Love and Tolerance in Lagos, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman in Lagos and Chaplain of Aso Rock, Bishop (Prof.) Stephen Adegbite, said peace remains the bedrock of national progress and insisted that Nigeria must not succumb to division.



He said the country is passing through tough times that demand renewed commitment to coexistence, stressing that harmony is the only pathway to development, success and stability.



He told the gathering: “We are not going to give up. We are not going to surrender. We are not going to accept defeat. Nigeria will never become an abandoned project. There will be peace in Nigeria. There will be joy in Nigeria. There will be tranquility in Nigeria. We are moving forward together.”



The bishop noted that interfaith harmony is achievable and remains part of Nigeria’s cultural foundation. He said the South-West has long demonstrated peaceful coexistence and urged regions experiencing religious and ethnic tension to recommit to shared values.



President, UFUK Dialogue, Emrah Ilgen, said global polarisation now reflects deeply in Nigerian communities where misinformation, economic pressure, ethnic tension and religious insecurity continue to fuel mistrust.



He said love and tolerance are not symbolic values but the pillars of civilisation and human dignity. He urged leaders to show moral courage and empathy, saying trust grows only through deliberate action, listening before judging, peace, education, justice and support for vulnerable groups.



IIgen said Nigeria’s diversity positions it to become a global example of peaceful coexistence if dialogue is placed at the centre of national life.



Delivering the keynote address, Managing Director, Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Feyzullah Bilgin, said trust must be rebuilt from the classroom, describing schools as laboratories where children learn empathy, fairness and responsibility before they grow into adults who shape the society.



He said NTIC embeds peace and value-based education into all aspects of learning through character classes, dialogue spaces, rural teaching outreaches, cultural exchanges, IDP camp visits and student-led service projects that replace prejudice with interaction.

Bilgin emphasised that justice, fairness, and moral responsibility, remain inseparable from peace, and trust collapses wherever dignity and equality are absent. He added that young Nigerians who practise respectful dialogue, teamwork and service would grow into leaders capable of governing a diverse nation without fear or suspicion.



Representing the Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr Babatunde Olalekan said the country’s divisions are deepened by misinformation and competing identities that continue to test national resilience.



He noted: “At a time when societies across the globe are increasingly fragmented by mistrust, misinformation, and competing identities, this conversation is both timely and indispensable. It is timely and more relevant to Nigeria today as our nation continues to navigate ethnic, religious, and political differences that often test our collective resilience. In moments of tension and uncertainty, we are reminded that the true strength of Nigeria lies in our shared humanity.



Olalekan, who emphasised that the strength of Nigeria lies in its shared humanity, reaffirmed the commitment of the IPCR to inclusive dialogue, evidence-based peace building and support for community led solutions across the country.



He praised UFUK Dialogue for providing a platform for partnership and innovation in trust building.



Proprietor, Daru Da’wah Wal Irshad Arabic and Islamic Institute, Isolo, Sheikh Ridwanullah Sanusi, said the Quran teaches that diversity is a divine gift meant to promote understanding, not division.

He described trust as a prophetic responsibility, saying a true believer is one from whom others feel safe regarding their lives and property. He urged Nigerians to embrace compassion, fairness and goodwill even when it is not reciprocated, adding that unity grows through act of kindness rather than arguments.



The conference, themed: Bridging Divides; Building Trust in a Polarised World, brought together religious leaders, educators, government officials and peace practitioners who agreed that peace must be deliberately cultivated across homes, schools, institutions and communities. They said Nigeria’s unity will depend on moral leadership, responsible citizenship and sustained investment in dialogue across all divides.