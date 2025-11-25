Makinde presents N891b 2026 budget to Assembly

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, presented N891 billion as the proposed budget for the state in 2026.

‎

Makinde presented the bill, tagged “Budget of Economic Expansion,” to the Oyo State House of Assembly during a special plenary session held at the Assembly Secretariat in Ibadan.

‎

The bill represents a significant increase of N213 billion from the 2025 budget.

‎

According to the breakdown, N502 billion, representing 56.7 per cent of the budget, has been allocated to capital expenditure, while N389 billion, representing 43.6 per cent, will go for recurrent expenditure.

‎

The governor said that N210 billion, which is 23.5 per cent of the budget, would be dedicated to infrastructure development.

‎

Other key allocations include N155.2 billion (17.4 per cent) for education, N70 billion (7.5 per cent) for health, and N19 billion (2.2 per cent) for agriculture.

‎

Makinde also highlighted his administration’s efforts in improving internally generated revenue without imposing new taxes on the people.

‎

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Adebo Ogundoyin, lauded Makinde for what he described as visionary leadership.

Ogundoyin, who spoke during the presentation, said the yearly exercise remains “a defining moment in our democratic journey,” commending the administration’s achievements under the 2025 Budget of Economic Stabilisation.

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to strict oversight, promising that lawmakers will ensure transparency, accountability, and impactful project delivery throughout the 2026 fiscal year.

The Speaker highlighted the strides of the 10th Assembly, saying that in two years, the House had passed 32 bills, deliberated on 110 committee reports, moved 125 motions, considered 45 matters of urgent public importance, and adopted over 500 resolutions.

He also said that Oyo State House of Assembly remains the first and only state Assembly in Nigeria to establish a Post Legislative Scrutiny (PLS) Unit, underscoring its dedication to accountability and effective governance.

Ogundoyin used the occasion to draw the governor’s attention to concerns raised by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Oyo State chapter.