Makinde urges Tech-U to drive research, industry partnerships for national development

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has challenged Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan (Tech-U), to harness its strategic location along the emerging Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road industrial corridor to deliver research-driven solutions for Oyo State and Nigeria.

Speaking at the institution’s 2024/2025 convocation ceremony, Governor Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, stressed that the university’s proximity to growing industrial hubs presents a unique opportunity for collaboration between academia and industry.

“Your location within an emerging industrial corridor presents opportunities for deep industry–academia collaboration. With the ongoing development along the Circular Road, the University should strengthen partnerships that will produce research-based solutions for Oyo State and the nation,” he said.

Governor Makinde further called for a stronger “town–gown” relationship, positioning Tech-U as a centre for problem-solving research, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth. He assured the institution of the state government’s continued support in addressing key challenges, particularly in funding and infrastructure.

He urged graduating students to be curious, courageous, and law-abiding and to apply the knowledge and character acquired during their studies to positively impact society. “Oyo State and Nigeria look forward to your contributions as innovators, builders, creators, and leaders of tomorrow,” Makinde stated.

Highlighting measures to enhance campus security, the governor disclosed the deployment of the state security outfit, Amotekun, and the erection of perimeter fencing around the university. “We have strengthened campus security through collaborations with Amotekun and other agencies to guarantee safe learning environments,” the governor said.

Governor Makinde also outlined ongoing interventions, including the ALGON Scholarship Programme, the allocation of a newly built Primary Health Centre to serve the university community, rehabilitation of internal roads, and enhanced campus security through patrols and fencing, resulting in a notable reduction in theft and vandalism.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Professor Adesola Ajayi commended the state government for its support but appealed for more funding and infrastructure to meet the needs of the growing student population. “Several programmes still operate in shared and inadequate facilities. Laboratories, workshops, lecture halls, and studios require significant expansion to meet modern teaching and research standards,” the VC said.

The Vice-Chancellor reported that 183 students graduated, including 50 First-Class honours recipients, from the Faculties of Natural and Applied Sciences, Engineering and Technology, and Environmental Sciences and Management. He urged graduands to uphold integrity, responsibility, and innovation, positioning themselves as future leaders and problem-solvers.