Man influenced by drugs commits suicide in Ilorin

A 31-year-old, Abdullateef Seriki-Sanma, under the influence of banned substances, early Sunday morning jumped into a surface well and died in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abdullateef was the only surviving child of the old Madam Idiah’s three children.

The incident occurred at Bolarinwa Compound, Centre Igboro area of the state capital.

According to a family source (names withheld), the deceased jumped into the well at about 4:00 a.m.

A male family member told The Guardian Newspaper that the family members had started noticing strange behaviour in the late Abdullateef since last week.

“It was since last week that we started noticing strange behaviour in him. We were so bothered that his mother’s younger sister had to come from her matrimonial home to sleep here with him.

“We all monitored and guided him throughout yesterday because all of us were convinced he meant to commit suicide,” the source told our reporter.

Speaking in the same vein, another source hinted on the telephone that he had suffered some financial loss lately and might, therefore, have resorted to taking unfamiliar drugs.

He, however, added that the entire family made frantic efforts to rescue him when they discovered that he had actually carried out his suicidal plan.

“We threw in ladders for him to climb out, as well as ropes so that we could pull him out. All were to no avail because we couldn’t get any reaction from the well,” he explained.

According to him, it was after this that they invited men of the fire service team.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the fire service, Hassan Adekunle, said in a statement: “On Sunday, 23rd November 2025, at 04:33 hrs, the Kwara State Fire Service responded to a distress call for a rescue operation at Bolarinwa Compound, Centre Igboro Area, Ilorin.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a 31-year-old man named Abdullateef had deliberately jumped into a domestic well.

“Findings revealed that he had reportedly been making repeated attempts since the previous day, expressing intentions of taking his own life.

“Sadly, he made the final attempt while other occupants were asleep, leaving no one available to intervene, resulting in his demise,” he added.