Ministry unveils electronic physical planning system for urban development

Special Adviser to Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr.Olajide Abiodun Babatunde (left); Commissioner for Physical and Urban Dr. Oluyinka Olumide standing behind Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo, his Deputy, Dr.Kadir Obafemi Hamzat during the launch of the Electronic Physical Planning Process System (EPPPS).

LAGOS State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Electronic Physical Planning Process System (EPPS), as part of the state’s efforts to modernise urban planning and promote transparency in land governance.

The launch drew senior officials from Innovacore Technologies, PTE, Singapore, the organisation that partnered with Lagos State government to develop the EPPS platform.

Board Member of Innovacore Technologies, Mr Raymond Tan, highlighted the productivity, evolution, and cost-saving benefits of the system, commending Lagos State government and its officials for entrusting the company with this transformative initiative.

Tan stated that EPPS represents more than software and described it as a platform designed to enhance transparency and drive urban renewal across the state.

Also, Mr Steven Chan of Innovacore Technologies spoke on the importance of transformation in urban development and how e-solutions have supported Lagos State’s ambitions.

The Chairman of Innovacore Technologies, Mr Adebola Adeyinka, recounted the early development of the technology, tracing its origins back to 2006 and the formal presentation of the concept in 2009.

He noted that one hundred civil servants were trained in Singapore on the use of the platform and reflected on the challenges that were overcome to bring the project to fruition.

Adeyinka emphasised that cooperation across sectors is essential to ensure that the platform functions effectively and serves as a foundation for greater achievements in urban planning and governance.

In a separate interview, the Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, explained that EPPS was designed to reduce corruption and significantly cut down processing time. He added that the system is backed by strong fibre infrastructure connecting all fifty-seven districts of the state, supported by cloud services that no other state currently deploys at this scale.

According to him, attempts to sabotage the system cannot succeed because of its structure and technological resilience. He noted that individuals who resist technological progress will eventually find technology overtaking them, reinforcing the importance of digital adoption in governance and professional practice.

In his keynote address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, outlined the vision behind the EPPS. He explained that the system was created to facilitate development by making planning processes faster, more accountable, and more accessible to professionals and the general public. According to the Governor, EPPS will reduce opportunities for corruption, provide accurate data for urban management, and uphold safety standards. He reiterated that the government exists to make life easier for citizens and that the system strengthens fairness by ensuring that every application is treated on merit.

The governor added that the EPPS initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda. He noted that digitalising planning through the platform is a crucial step in supporting this national direction.

He also reflected on his administration’s earlier decision to send one hundred town planners to Singapore for specialised training, which he described as evidence of the state’s commitment to capacity building and technological advancement.

The launch of EPPS, Sanwo-Olu said, is another bold move towards creating a smarter Lagos. He encouraged professionals and officials to embrace the technology and use it to drive progress, noting that technology is already reshaping daily life. Governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu concluded by officially launching the EPPS platform, signalling the beginning of a new era in urban planning and governance in Lagos State.