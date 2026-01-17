Muslim, Christian clerics seek divine intervention for Tinubu’s 2027 bid

In a fusion of faith and political maneuvering, scores of Muslim and Christian clerics gathered to offer intercessory prayers for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.



The session, framed as a spiritual cornerstone for his ambition, saw religious leaders invoking Divine protection for the administration amid the country’s complex socio-economic challenges. Organised by the Presidential Coalition Council (PCC), the event served as the official launch of the group’s activities for the year. It drew a significant assembly of the Lagos political establishment, signaling an early consolidation of support for the President’s second-term mandate.

Addressing the gathering, the Administrative Secretary of the PCC, Abiodun Mafe, underscored the necessity of the spiritual exercise. He noted that the rites were specifically designed to secure God’s guidance for what he described as a “smooth political transition” next year.

“This prayer session brings together members of the PCC and clerics from both faiths to seek Divine support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election,” Mafe said.

The gathering featured a notable roll-call of APC stalwarts, including: “PCC National Coordinator and member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency,Abiodun Faleke, former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro,former Lagos State Deputy Governors,

Adebisi Sosan, Abiodun Ogunleye, former Lagos APC Chairman, Henry Ajomale among others.

The religious proceedings were led by the Overseer of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church of All Nations, Prophet Sobukola Olubode and the National Chief Imam of Ahmadiyyah Nurul Islam, Imam Abdulkabeer Komolafe.

Imam Komolafe reminded the assembled politicians and public office holders of the transience of power.

He stressed the importance of gratitude, humility, and the fear of God in governance.

“Public office holders must remain committed to their responsibilities and persevere despite challenges,” the Imam said.

He further reminded those in attendance that many occupying high offices today are the beneficiaries of their parents’ goodwill, urging them to maintain sincerity in their dealings with the public.

Prophet Olubode described the President as a “legend” and a leader chosen by God for a “critical moment” in Nigeria’s history. He offered prayers against any forces opposing the President or the PCC leadership, urging both Tinubu and Faleke to remain steadfast in faith.