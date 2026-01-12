Naval chief commits to welfare of personnel, improved operational readiness

Captain VC Igboezue (left);Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibas Abbas, and other officers during his visit to the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar,

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibas Abbas, has reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing personnel welfare and improving overall operational readiness.

He spoke during the continuation of his operational tour of ships, units and establishments in the Eastern Naval Command.

During an interactive session with officers and ratings of the command at the Nigerian Navy Primary School Hall, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, the CNS reiterated that personnel welfare remains a central priority of his leadership.

He stated that deliberate, structured and sustainable measures were being implemented to close identified welfare gaps, improve living conditions and reinforce support systems in all units, ships and establishments.

Vice Admiral Abbas commended the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral CD Okehie, as well as officers and ratings of the command, expressing satisfaction with their professional conduct and noting the absence of any adverse reports from the command.

He underscored professionalism, discipline and integrity as the foundational pillars of his command philosophy, urging personnel to uphold these values consistently, as they remain indispensable to operational efficiency, service reputation and mission success.

As part of the day’s engagements, the CNS visited the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar, where he was received by the Commander, Captain VC Igboezue, in the company of officers of the hospital.

He was subsequently conducted on a detailed tour of the facility, during which he assessed its capabilities, service delivery capacity, operational challenges and ongoing infrastructural upgrades.

The CNS also inspected accommodation facilities at the Naval War College Quarters located at Summit Hill in Calabar, where he was briefed by the Commandant, Naval War College Nigeria, Rear Admiral MA Muye, on existing logistical and structural challenges.

He assured that appropriate interventions would be initiated to address the issues in line with his commitment to enhancing personnel welfare and improving overall operational readiness.

In addition, Vice Admiral Abbas proceeded to Forward Operating Base Ibaka, where he was received by the Commanding Officer, Commodore AG Abdullahi.

Abdullahi briefed the CNS on the peculiar challenges faced by the base, as well as recent operational achievements. The CNS commended the base for its notable successes and assured that the highlighted challenges would be addressed promptly to further strengthen maritime security operations in the area.

The visit culminated in official group photographs, marking the conclusion of the CNS’s engagements in the Eastern Naval Command, Calabar area.