Navy commissions senior ratings’ lodge, pledges better welfare at FOB Bonny

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chidozie Okehie, has pledged improved living conditions for officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy.

He spoke at the commissioning of a newly constructed Senior Ratings’ Accommodation at the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Bonny, Rivers State, describing the project as a clear demonstration of purposeful leadership and commitment to personnel welfare.

Commissioning the facility, Rear Admiral Okehie commended the Commanding Officer of FOB Bonny, Commodore Emmanuel Fingesi, for what he described as setting a new benchmark in infrastructure development within the Command. He noted that the quality and timely delivery of the project reflected deliberate efforts to improve living conditions for officers and ratings, stressing that such intentional leadership deserved recognition.

The FOC observed that welfare-focused initiatives remain critical to operational efficiency, morale and discipline in the Nigerian Navy, adding that the new accommodation would significantly enhance the working and living environment of senior ratings at the Base.

He arrived at the Base alongside the Command Operations Officer, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chinonyerem Oji, and the Commander of NNS Pathfinder, Rear Admiral Cajetan Aniaku.

The senior officers were conducted round the newly completed building by the Commanding Officer, Commodore Fingesi, who highlighted key features of the facility and its relevance to addressing longstanding accommodation challenges.

Providing details of the project, the Base Operations Officer of FOB Bonny, Lieutenant Commander Sirajo Almustapha, said the Senior Ratings’ Lodge was conceived, initiated, completed and fully furnished under the leadership of Commodore Fingesi to tackle the acute shortage of accommodation for ratings at the Base.

He explained that the project commenced on Friday, August 22, 2025, and was completed on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, noting that the timeline underscored the Base’s commitment to excellence, discipline and prompt execution of projects.

According to Almustapha, the 20-man lodge is designed to accommodate up to 62 senior ratings, effectively bringing an end to the accommodation deficit previously experienced at FOB Bonny.

The commissioning of the new building, alongside several other welfare and infrastructure initiatives undertaken by the Commanding Officer, has significantly boosted the infrastructural profile of FOB Bonny, reinforcing the Nigerian Navy’s broader drive to improve personnel welfare in support of enhanced operational readiness.