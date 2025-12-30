NDLEA arrests 49-year-old man in Ogun for storing 347kg of cannabis sativa

seizes 6,000 kg of illicit drugs, arrests 760 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State Command, has arrested a 49-year-old man, Fatokun Rahmon, for allegedly stocking 347 kilograms of cannabis sativa in a warehouse located in Rounda, Abeokuta.

This follows intelligence-based operations targeted at the Rounda area, which led to the arrest of the suspect and the discovery of the warehouse known for stockpiling illicit substances.

The spokesperson of the NDLEA, Musa Harris, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement obtained in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Musa said that based on the information, the operatives on December 28, 2025, swung into operation at about 10:00 pm and discovered the warehouse and a haul of cannabis sativa concealed inside a Honda Ridgeline pickup vehicle at Rounda.

“Acting on actionable intelligence, operatives of the Command, on December 28, 2025, at about 10:00 pm, conducted a targeted operation at Rounda, Abeokuta, Ogun State, where a warehouse used for the storage of illicit substances was uncovered.

“During the operation, operatives discovered a haul of cannabis sativa concealed inside a Honda Ridgeline pickup vehicle,” Musa said.

He stressed that the timely inception shows the Command’s unwavering commitment to suppress illicit drug trafficking within the state.

He said that the Command remains committed to maintaining this momentum in combating drug abuse and illicit substances.

Relatedly, the Command said it made significant strides in 2025, demonstrating its commitment to combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

NDLEA’s Commander, Tijjani Rabe, said that the agency seized approximately 6,060.72 kilograms and 2,655.75 litres of illicit substances.

He said the impressive feat was accompanied by the arrest of 760 suspects and the provision of counselling and rehabilitation support to 316 drug users, adding that the agency’s efforts also led to 159 convictions, with offenders sentenced to various prison terms.