NDLEA arrests ex-convict, cargo agents over stashed UK-bound cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a notorious drug trafficker, Nwobodo Chidiebere Basil, who was previously convicted in 2023 for dealing in 30.10 kg of methamphetamine.

Basil was arrested following the seizure of 75 parcels of cocaine weighing 1.50 kg, concealed in factory-sealed sachets of cold-water starch and destined for the United Kingdom. The consignment was intercepted at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Three cargo agents: Jubrin Firdausi Hassana, Kuku Daniel Oluwasegun and Igwe Chioma Jane involved in the attempt to export the drugs were arrested on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Further investigations later identified the 37-year-old Basil as the mastermind.

He was subsequently arrested in a follow-up operation on Sunday, December 21, at a popular relaxation centre in Ikeja, where he had gone on a date with his girlfriend.

Checks of the agency’s criminal database revealed that Basil had earlier been arrested in May 2023 in connection with the seizure of 30.10 kg of methamphetamine concealed in powdered custard containers, shipped as part of a consolidated cargo to London through the Lagos airport export shed.

He was arraigned before a Federal High Court in charge number FHC/L/337C/2023, convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment with an option of a N7 million fine, alongside one month of community service, effective from December 4, 2023. After paying the fine, he reportedly returned to drug trafficking.

In another operation, NDLEA operatives on Monday, December 22, set ablaze tonnes of skunk, a strain of cannabis, and wooden warehouses in the Ara forest, Ara-Ekiti, where 638 kg of the substance was also recovered.

In Edo State, about 1,205 blocks of compressed Cannabis sativa, weighing 883.1 kg, were recovered from three Toyota Camry vehicles intercepted by NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Igara–Auchi Road on Monday, December 22.

In Cross River State, raid operations conducted on Sunday, December 21, at Agoi-Ibami community in Yakurr Local Council led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of large quantities of skunk. The suspects were identified as Freedom Jonah Akpama, 27, with 671 kg; David Itam David, 30, with 89 kg; and Nelson Arikpo Osam, 26, with 148 kg.

In a separate operation, a 42-year-old woman, Joy Oisamaye, was arrested with 38 kg of skunk by NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Abaji–Abuja Expressway on Monday, December 22, while travelling from Otua in Owan East Local Council of Edo State.

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives arrested a female suspect, Ajoke Dauda, with 45.5 kg of skunk on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, at Agbara along the Badagry Expressway. Another suspect, Oluwasegun Felix, was arrested with 18.5 kg of the same substance at Itoga, Badagry, on Wednesday, December 24.

In the Takum area of Taraba State, two suspects: Emmanuel Danladi, 39, and John Onoja, 41, were arrested with 48 kg of skunk on Wednesday and Tuesday, December 24 and 23, respectively.

In Gombe State, a 65-year-old driver, Sada’u Mohammed, was arrested along the Gombe–Biu Highway while conveying 300 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 27,900 pills of tramadol and other opioids en route to Biu in Borno State.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old businessman, Ignatius Egbochie, also known as Brown, who was wanted in connection with the seizure of 56 parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 26 kg, at the Tin Can Seaport in Lagos, has been arrested.

The illicit drug consignment was seized on December 10 during a joint examination of a container by the NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies. A follow-up operation on December 19 led to Egbochie’s arrest in Apapa.