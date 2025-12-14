NDLEA arrests bandits’ drug supplier, seizes 47kg skunk, 170,000 bottles of codeine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Mohammed Sani, 33, alias “Gamboli,” a suspected supplier of illicit drugs to bandits operating in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA), Niger State.

Gamboli was apprehended at a hideout in Anguwan Fadama, Kuta, three weeks after evading arrest at his residence in Anguwan Makera.

According to a statement by NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, Gamboli’s residence was raided on 20 November 2025, where 471.8 kilograms of skunk, a potent strain of cannabis, were recovered. Intelligence reports linked him to ongoing drug supplies for armed groups in the area. NDLEA officers acting on processed intelligence successfully traced and arrested him on 11 December.

The arrest of Gamboli coincided with a series of nationwide operations targeting illicit drug production and distribution.

In Abia State, operatives raided a clandestine codeine syrup factory in Amapu Igbengwo village, Umuakpara, Osisioma Local Government Area, seizing 9,015 bottles of syrup weighing 1,152.2 kilograms. Enugu State authorities arrested Ossai Emeka with 7.2 kilograms of skunk along the Onitsha–Enugu Ezike Road and Enoje Agada with 94.6 kilograms along the Enugu–Ezike–Ette Road.

In Oyo State, NDLEA raided “Beere the California,” a known drug joint in Ido, seizing 3.4 kilograms of skunk, 1.6 kilograms of synthetic cannabis (Colorado), and 400 grams of methamphetamine. A suspect, Ajibade Faruk, was arrested while the owner remains at large. Another operation in Idi Oro, Elekuro, Ibadan, led to the arrest of Olusanya Abosede with 238.4 kilograms of skunk.

Operations in Lagos and Ogun states resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects with large quantities of tramadol and skunk. Notably, Bashiru Babalola and Ugunwale Ranti were apprehended at Gbaji checkpoint, Badagry, Lagos, with 50,000 pills of tramadol 250mg, while two others were arrested in Ogun State with 73 kilograms of skunk at Iperu and 25 kilograms at Oke Agbede, Imeko.

In Ondo State, Veronica Obi, 55, and her son, Bright Obi, 29, were arrested in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area, with 1,187 kilograms of skunk and seeds. In Edo and Gombe states, additional seizures of skunk and tramadol were recorded, with suspects arrested at Uroe community, Owan East, and Tunfure area, Gombe.

NDLEA also intercepted 907 pills of tramadol, tapentadol, cocodamol, amitriptyline, and bromazepam concealed in local black soap containers and designer clothing bound for the United States, Canada, and Sweden. At Apapa Seaport, Lagos, 170,000 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 23,579 kilograms were seized during a joint operation with Customs and other security agencies.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the officers involved in the arrests and seizures, urging continued vigilance and a balanced approach to national drug control efforts.

“The officers are to be commended for their dedication. Their actions demonstrate the agency’s commitment to curbing illicit drug supply across the country,” he said, adding that ongoing sensitisation activities, including lectures and advocacy visits to schools, worship centres, and community leaders, remain a priority.

NDLEA’s recent operations underscore the persistent threat posed by organised drug networks in Nigeria and reflect the agency’s strategy of combining intelligence-driven enforcement with public awareness campaigns.