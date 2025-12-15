NDLEA arrests fleeing bandits’ drug supplier ‘Gamboli’ in Niger

• Intercepts opioids bound for U.S., Canada, Sweden in black soap containers, designer wear

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a notorious supplier of illicit drugs to andbits operating in the area, 33-year-old Mohammed Sani (alias Gamboli), three weeks after he escaped arrest at his home in Anguwan Makera, Kuta, Shiroro Local Council of Niger State.

The NDLEA operatives, after receiving credible intelligence about the illicit drug activities of Gamboli, raided his house on November 20, 2025, at Anguwan Makera, Kuta, where they recovered 471.8 kilogrammes of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

Although he escaped arrest during the raid and has been in hiding, the manhunt for him eventually paid off on Thursday, December 11, 2025, when the NDLEA officers, acting on processed intelligence, traced and arrested him at one of his drug joints in Anguwan Fadama, Kuta. Intelligence report indicated that Gamboli is a major supplier of illicit drugs to bandits operating in Shiroro Local Council.

Also, the NDLEA officers in Abia raided a clandestine codeine syrup-manufacturing factory at Amapu Igbengwo Village, Umuakpara, in Osisioma Local Council of the state on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

During the operation, operatives recovered a total of 9,015 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 1,152.2kg.

In Enugu State, the operatives on the the same date also arrested one Ossai Emeka, 45, along Onitsha-Enugu Ezike Road with 7.2kg of skunk, while Enoje Agada, 40, was nabbed along Enugu-Ezike -Ette road with 94.6kg of the same psychoactive substance.

A raid carried out by the NDLEA operatives at a notorious drug joint known as “Beere the California” at Ido in Oyo State on December 11, 2025, led to the seizure of 3.4kg if skunk, 1.6kg of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis and 400grammes of methamphetamine.

The owner of the drug joint, identified as “Idowu the killer,” is currently at large while a suspect, Ajibade Faruk, was arrested at the joint.

Another operation at Idi Oro, Elekuro, Ibadan on Friday, December 12, 2025, led to the arrest of Olusanya Abosede, 35, and the seizure of 238.4kg of skunk.

The duo of Bashiru Babalola, 43, and Ugunwale Ranti, 50, were arrested on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at Gbaji checkpoint, Seme Road, Badagry, Lagos, with 50,000 pills of tramadol weighing 250mg.

NDLEA operatives in Ogun State arrested two suspects: Akinwale Makanjuola and Joseph Owolabi with 73kg of skunk at Iperu, while another suspect, Wasiu Lateef, was nabbed with 25kg of the same substance at Oke Agbede, Imeko area of the state, on Tuesday, December 9.

In Ondo State, NDLEA officers, acting on credible intelligence, on Monday, December 10, 2025, raided a compound in Ogbese, Akure North Local Council, where they arrested a 55-year-old woman, Veronica Obi, and her 29-year-old son, Bright Obi, and recovered 1,187 kilogrammes of skunk and its seeds from them.

A suspect, Ohiomah Igbafe, 44, was arrested during a raid at Uroe Community in Owan East Local Council of Edo State, where 461kg of skunk and its seeds were recovered on Tuesday, December 9.

In Gombe State, a suspect, Muhammed Sani (alias Sha-Mu-Sha), 50, was arrested with 40,000 capsules of tramadol at Tunfure area, Gombe, while two other suspects: Muhammad Abdullahi (a.k.a Sakalala), 52, and Muhammed Hamza (a.k.a Mamman), 32, were nabbed at Ashaka Jalingo, with 56kg of skunk on Monday, December 8.

About 907 pills of tramadol, tapentadol, cocodamol, amitriptyline and bromazepam concealed in containers of local black soap, and designer wears, in six different consignments going to the U.S., Canada and Sweden were intercepted and seized by the NDLEA operatives at two major courier companies in Lagos between Tuesday, December 9, and Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

At the Apapa seaport in Lagos, NDLEA officers on Saturday, December 13, 2025, intercepted a consignment of 170,000 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 23,579kg during a joint examination of a container with men of Customs Service and other security agencies.

Meanwhile, commands and formations of the agency across the country have continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities in the past week.

However, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), has commended the officers and men of DOGI, Niger, Abia, Oyo, Enugu, Seme, Ogun, Ondo, Gombe, Apapa and Edo commands for the arrest, seizure and their dexterity.

He enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to drug control efforts of the agency.