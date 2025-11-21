Niger: Security operatives deployed to Papiri for rescue of kidnapped students

The Niger State Government has ordered the deployment of security operatives to Papiri Agwara Local Government Area (LGA) to rescue the kidnapped students of St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School.

In a statement, the Niger State Police Command said that on Friday, 21st November, 2025 at about 2.00am, report received indicated that some armed bandits invaded St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School, Papiri Agwara LGA and abducted a yet to be ascertained number of students from the School’s hostel.

The Niger police spokesperson, SP W. A Abiodun, added that the government has ordered the immediate rescue of the kidnapped students.

“However, Police tactical units, military components and other security agencies have moved to the scene, combing the forests with a view to rescue the abducted students,” the police spokesperson said.

In view of this, the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman reiterated the Command’s commitment to rescue the students unhurt, and appealed to members of the public to remain calm and support security operations to rescue the students.

CP Elleman further assured that this incident will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against the school management for continuing academic activities, contrary to the state government’s directive on the closure of schools in the area due to security challenges.

The incident occurred four days after a separate attack on Girls’ Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

A source in Papiri, who asked not to be named, told our correspondent that the assailants arrived at about 2:00 a.m. in large numbers, riding motorcycles.

“When the bandits entered the town, they snatched a car which they used to convey the abducted students.

Unfortunately, a few metres away from the school, the car developed mechanical fault and was abandoned. Some of the students used the opportunity to escape into bushes,” the source said.

He added that other students scaled the school fence during the attack. The number of pupils taken from the school had not been confirmed at the time of filing this report.

The Niger State Government, reacting through the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, said it received the news of the abduction “with deep sadness”.

The statement noted that the government had earlier issued a directive suspending construction activities and ordering the temporary closure of all boarding schools in parts of Niger North following intelligence pointing to elevated security threats.

“The Niger State Government has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area. The exact number of abducted pupils is yet to be confirmed as security agencies continue to assess the situation,” the statement read.

“This unfortunate incident comes despite prior intelligence report obtained by the government indicating an increased threat level in parts of Niger North Senatorial District. In response to these credible security alerts, the State Government had earlier issued a clear directive suspending all construction activities and ordering the temporary closure of all boarding schools within the affected zone as a precautionary measure.

“Regrettably, St. Mary’s School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the State Government, thereby exposing pupils and the staff to avoidable risk.

“Security agencies have since commenced a full-scale investigation and search-and-rescue operations to ensure the safe return of the pupils. The Niger State Government is in close communication with all relevant security formations and will provide continuous updates as more information becomes available.”

Usman said security agencies had begun a full investigation and search-and-rescue effort. He stated that the government was maintaining communication with security formations and would provide further updates.

The government urged school proprietors and community leaders to comply with issued security advisories and asked the public to assist security agencies with useful information. It reaffirmed that protecting lives, particularly those of schoolchildren, remains its priority.