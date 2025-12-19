No casualty in Edo tanker explosions, say police

Edo State Police Command has confirmed tanker explosions that rocked Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Council of the state.



The Police Publice Relations Officer (PPRO), Eno Ikoedem, who confirmed the incident via the phone, said the explosion occurred following the fall of a fuel tanker along the road.



Ikoedem said the incident occurred on Wednesday about 6.30pm.



She explained that spilled fuel seeped into underground tunnels, which later ignited and caused three explosions in different parts of Auchi.



According to her, officers from the Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters and the Area Command, who were mobilised to the affected areas, successfully cordoned them off to prevent loss of lives.



She added: “No casualty was recorded. Our men on the ground were able to cordoned off the affected areas.”



The Guardian gathered that three separate explosions rocked the town simultaneously in different parts, resulting in the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.



A resident who does not want his name in print said via the telephone that the blasts occurred along Igbei Road, Igbo Shade, and along the Auchi/Okene Road, close to Winners Junction.



The resident, who alleged the explosions appeared to have been coordinated, called for a thorough investigation into the incident to prevent future occurrences.



At press time, Chairman of Red Cross, Edo State, Monday Edogiawere, had not picked calls put through his line.