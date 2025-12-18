Police confirm Edo tanker explosion, say no casualty

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed tanker explosions that rocked Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, who confirmed the incident via the phone, said the explosion occurred at about 6:30 p.m. following the fall of a fuel tanker along the road.

She explained that spilt fuel seeped into underground tunnels, which later ignited, causing three explosions in different parts of the Auchi community.

According to her, officers from the Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters and the Area Command were mobilised to the affected areas and successfully cordoned them off to prevent loss of lives.

She added: “No casualty was recorded. Our men on the ground were able to cordon off the affected areas.”

The Guardian gathered that three separate explosions rocked the town simultaneously in different parts, which led to properties worth millions of naira being destroyed.

A resident who did not want his name in print said by telephone that the blasts occurred along Igbei Road, Igbo Shade, and along the Auchi–Okene Road, close to Winners Junction.

The resident, who alleged the explosions appeared to have been coordinated, called for a thorough investigation into the incident to prevent future occurrences.

Calls put across to Mr. Monday Edogiawere, Chairman, Red Cross, Edo State, were not picked up.

In other news, angry mobs have physically assaulted and molested a lawmaker representing Maru South in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Mika’ilu Dangulbi, for negligence of his constituency since being elected in 2023.

He was molested in Dansadau town during the official visit of Governor Dauda Lawal to Dansadau axis, Zamfara State. The mob overpowered security operatives.

This medium reports that some angry residents of the area tortured the lawmakers and dragged him to the ground, citing deep frustration over his “poor performance” since assuming office.

According to eyewitnesses, the lawmaker was slapped and manhandled by the mobs, saying that some security operatives were captured struggling to protect him as he was pulled in different directions.

The crowd were heard chanting “bamayi” – in Hausa, a term signifying rejection or lack of support – as they expressed their anger toward the representative.

Constituents in the axis claimed the attack was triggered by long-standing grievances, alleging that the lawmaker had abandoned the communities after his election victory.

They alleged that repeated appeals for development, empowerment programmes and constituency presence were ignored by him.

Security personnel eventually managed to overpower the attackers, forcing the visibly shaken lawmaker into a waiting vehicle before escorting him away from the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, no statement from the authorities has been sighted.