NSCDC apprehends two for vandalising NDDC solar panels, ATC transmitter station

The Cross River State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended two youths for vandalising street lights and an ATC Transmitter station in the state.



One of the suspects, Kingsley Edem, 21, allegedly vandalised 11 solar-powered street lights and four solar panels belonging to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), while he second suspect, Kelly Emmanuel, 23, was apprehended for vandalising the ATC Transmitter station in Akpabuyo Local Council.



The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Chima Okarazu, disclosed this in his office in Calabar while highlighting efforts of the command to contain vandalism.



“We arrested a suspect on December 6, 2025 and recovered 11 streetlight poles and four solar panels which were installed by the NDDC. Further operations on December 12, 2025, led to additional recovery of a solar-powered streetlight from Kingsley Ekpo, who is in our custody.



“In the early hours of Monday, December 15, 2025, our tactical team reacted to a distress call and apprehended a suspect, Kelly Emmanuel, about 2.15am, in an ATC Transmitter station at Akpabuyo Local Council.

This arrest was able to limit the extent of vandalism to the telecom facility,” he said. He thanked community leaders and youth groups across the state for volunteering information and tactical cooperation to the command.



Warning that the NSCDC intelligence network is focused not just on vandals but also on the final destination and end users of stolen assets, he said those who patronise vandals are accomplices, and will face the law.



The commandant also announced the deployment of undercover assets as well as tactical patrols across vulnerable locations to mitigate vandalism across the state.