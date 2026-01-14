Oborevwori gifts Delta monarchs 65 SUVs

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday presented 65 brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to traditional rulers across the state, a move he described as a strategic investment in grassroots governance.

The presentation, held at Government House, Asaba, saw 60 Toyota Prado SUVs and five Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles handed over to royal fathers drawn from various parts of the state.

Governor Oborevwori said the vehicles were intended as “tools of service” to enhance the capacity of traditional rulers as custodians of peace and stability at the community level.

Describing the event as “a very important and symbolic day in the life of this administration”, the governor noted that traditional rulers constitute a critical but often underappreciated layer of leadership within the governance framework.

“They are not merely custodians of our customs, norms and traditions; they are vital intermediaries between government and the people at the grassroots,” Oborevwori said.

The governor credited traditional institutions with easing governance in Delta State, particularly in community mobilisation, dispute resolution, peace-building and collaboration with security agencies.

According to him, many royal fathers operate in difficult terrains and are frequently on the road responding to government directives and mediating local conflicts, often without material compensation.

“Our Royal Fathers are often on the road, engaging in peace-building and conflict resolution. They do all these voluntarily and willingly. For this, we are truly grateful,” he said, adding that the choice of rugged SUVs was deliberate to match the rural environments many of them serve.

But Deltans swiftly raised questions about public spending priorities amid prevailing economic pressures and insecurity in the state.

While the administration framed the gesture as part of its commitment to inclusive governance and justice, Deltans decried the scale and cost of the intervention, especially at a time when Nigerians are grappling with rising living costs, infrastructure deficits and constrained public resources.

According to them, such high-value allocations to unelected office holders could deepen perceptions of elite privilege; moreover, the money could have been committed to providing security in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Obi of Owa, HRM Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor (JP); the Ovie of Uvwie, HRM Emmanuel Sideso Abe I; and the Pere of Ogulagha, HRM Elder Capt King Joseph I. Timiyan (JP), expressed appreciation to the governor, describing the vehicles as a boost to their efficiency and effectiveness.

In a vote of thanks, the Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Major General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd.), Orhue I, said the presentation was a timely and symbolic intervention that would strengthen grassroots governance and peace-building across the state.