Ondo police arrest over 2,500 suspected criminals in 2025

The Ondo State Police Command has disclosed that no fewer than 2,500 suspects were arrested across the state in 2025 over offences ranging from murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, vandalism and drug-related crimes.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this on Friday at the Police Headquarters in Akure, during a briefing to journalists on the command’s activities in the previous year.

According to the CP, 50 suspects were arrested for murder, 49 for armed robbery, and 85 for kidnapping, while 407 others were apprehended for vandalism and stealing, adding that 365 suspects were arrested for cult-related activities.

Lawal further revealed that 250 suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of substances suspected to be hard drugs, while 1,434 others were apprehended for various other offences.

The police commissioner attributed the successes recorded by the command to collective efforts and the support of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

He noted that Ondo State enjoyed relative peace during the period under review due to proactive policing strategies and intelligence-led operations carried out in collaboration with sister security agencies.

CP Lawal further disclosed that a substantial number of police personnel underwent advanced training in intelligence gathering and analysis, which equipped them with modern techniques for proactive policing, early threat detection, and informed operational decision-making.

The police boss emphasised that the command conducted specialised training for 150 members of the Owo Security Network (OSN), a community-based vigilante group working overtly and covertly with the police to strengthen the state’s security architecture.

Giving a breakdown of exhibits recovered, CP Lawal said the command seized 105 firearms, 92 vehicles and motorcycles, 27 unregistered or forged vehicle documents, 10 stolen vehicles, and 200 rounds of ammunition.

“These collective efforts have contributed significantly to a safer environment and a measurable decline in high-impact crimes, thereby creating conditions conducive to sustainable social and economic development,” he said.

The police commissioner also paid tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, describing them as gallant, dedicated, and courageous.

Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” he said.