One dead, others injured in Oshodi car accident

One person has been confirmed dead, while several others sustained injuries in a road accident on the Oshodi–Isolo Expressway in Lagos.

The accident occurred at 6:10 am on Wednesday when a Siena car rammed into a passenger bus. The Guardian observed the aftermath of the incident at the scene.

Officials of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) who were on the ground told The Guardian that several passengers, including two children, were injured in the crash.

“One person died, with many others injured, but the driver of the Siena did not sustain any injury. The injured victims have been rushed to the hospital,” an LNSC official said.

A Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official at the scene, Saliu K., said the priority was to secure the area and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“Safety was important to prevent jungle justice against the driver of the bus. This is a case, and since the police came around to see things themselves, it should be sorted in no time,” he said.

The driver of the passenger bus explained that he was attempting to change a tyre when the Siena car hit the bus from behind.

He said he was returning from a church programme at “Ayo ni” in the Sanya area, adding that the deceased was also a member of the same church.

Eyewitnesses said the loud sound from the collision in the early hours of the morning attracted residents to the scene. They described the situation as shocking, noting that the victim died instantly before help could arrive.