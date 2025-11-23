One dies as five sustain injuries in Ogun multiple auto crash

Two people have sustained varying degrees of injuries in a multiple-car crash that occurred on Saturday in front of Sango Central Mosque along Sango-Ijoko Road in Ogun State.

As of Friday, one person also died and three others sustained injuries in an auto crash that occurred on the Sagamu/Ikorodu Expressway in the state.

Vehicles involved in the first accident include an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number 10189 DLA, a blue-coloured Toyota Highlander with registration number MUS 240 HP, a yellow-coloured TVS tricycle with registration number LAR 723 QP, another yellow-coloured TVS tricycle with registration number GED 893 VC, and a red-coloured Boxer motorcycle with an unknown registration number.

Spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta at the weekend.

Akinbiyi said that the number of passengers involved in the crash was 10 (eight male adults, two female adults), while two female passengers sustained injuries. Nobody died from the accident.

He said that the driver of the Toyota Sienna caused the accident by driving against traffic and, in the process, had a head-on collision with the Boxer motorcycle. In an attempt to flee, he hit other vehicles on the road.

The TRACE Public Relations Officer said that the vehicles involved in the accident had been towed away, and traffic that had earlier been affected had returned to normalcy.

In the second auto crash, which involved the death of one person, three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The crash involved a white-and-black Mack container truck with registration number T17674LA and a white Volkswagen bus with registration number FST513YH.

Akinbiyi, who also confirmed the incident, said that the driver of the Volkswagen bus overtook incorrectly, resulting in a head-on collision with the truck loaded with animal feed, which led to the death of one of the occupants of the bus.

He added that the vehicles involved had been towed away and arrangements had been made through the manager of the truck to transload the containers to another vehicle.

Last week, no fewer than 15 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in a multiple auto crash that occurred on Monday at Omoyele Junction along the Sagamu–Ikorodu Expressway in Ogun State.

The accident involved an unregistered Mack truck, a Toyota Highlander (registration number AKD 29 JZ), a Suzuki minibus (korope), and a motorcycle.

Spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

According to him, the crash resulted from excessive speeding by the truck driver, who lost control after the vehicle’s brakes reportedly failed, causing the truck to ram into the other vehicles.

