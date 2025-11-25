Oyo high court sentences five men to death for 2024 taxi driver murder

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan on Monday sentenced five men to death by hanging after finding them guilty of the murder of a taxi driver during a confrontation in 2024.

Justice Oyeyemi Ajayi delivered the ruling against Segun Taiwo, 36; Kehinde Ademola, 46; Yahaya Adeniyi, 45; Chinonso Samson, 41; and Opadotun Michael, 32. The judge said the evidence established that the men acted in concert, noting, “I am of the considered view that the court could safely infer conspiracy in the acts that led to the death of Shittu.”

The court first handed each defendant a 20-year prison sentence for conspiracy before imposing the death sentence for murder. “On count two, each of the defendants is sentenced to death by hanging,” Justice Ajayi stated.

The prosecution, led by State Counsel K. K. Oloso, recounted that the incident began on 10 April 2024 at Elepe, Arulogun Road, in the Ojoo area of Ibadan when Shittu’s taxi made contact with a motorcycle carrying two passengers. The minor road collision escalated after the parties moved to a nearby pub to discuss compensation.

According to the prosecution, the defendants restrained Shittu, preventing him from leaving, and later overpowered and fatally assaulted him when he attempted to escape. Investigators subsequently recovered Shittu’s taxi and personal belongings at a shop linked to a family member of one of the convicts.

The court held that the offences violated Sections 316, 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000, which prescribe penalties for murder and conspiracy.

In a related context, courts in other states have delivered similar sentences for violent crimes. In 2024, an Osun State High Court sentenced Wasiu Afolayan, 36, and Kola Adeyemi, 34, to death by hanging for conspiracy and armed robbery, under Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R.11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.